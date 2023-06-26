Walker went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Giants.
Walker's first-inning double plated Ketel Marte with Arizona's first run and extended his career-best hit streak to 11 games (17-for-39, .436). The steal was his fourth, the most the 32-year-old first baseman's recorded since swiping eight bags during his breakout 2019 season.
