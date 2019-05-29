Walker is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies.

Walker is just 3-for-37 (.081) with a 31.7 percent strikeout rate over his last 10 appearances, so he'll give way to Kevin Cron at first base as he looks to hit the reset button. If Walker doesn't show signs of turning things around in the near future, he could continue to cede opportunities to the 26-year-old Cron.