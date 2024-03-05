Walker (hand) is now expected to return to action Thursday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
An earlier report estimated Tuesday for Walker's return, but manager Torey Lovullo said Thursday is the more likely target. The first baseman, who was hit on the right hand by a pitch last Thursday, has begun hitting.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Could play Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: X-rays return negative•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Exits game after HBP on hand•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Settles at $10.9 million•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Swats pair of homers•