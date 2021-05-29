Walker (oblique) will be evaluated following his fourth rehab game for Triple-A Reno on Friday.
Walker, who went 2-for-5 and homered for a second straight game Friday, could return to the Diamondbacks as soon as this weekend. This is Walker's second stint on the IL due to the oblique, so Arizona will give him a close examination before having him return.
