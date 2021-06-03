Walker went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Mets.
Walker was back in the lineup Wednesday against a left-hander after taking a seat the previous two games when the Diamondbacks faced righties. He hasn't been part of a platoon since emerging as a lineup regular in 2019, so having him sit against right-handers is something new, if that's manager Torey Lovullo's plan going forward. Walker, who recently returned from an oblique injury, is batting just .182 against righties in 2021. One motivating factor may be Lovullo's desire to keep the hot-hitting Pavin Smith's bat in the lineup.
