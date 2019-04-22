Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Returns to lineup
Walker (hip) is back in the lineup Monday against the Pirates, batting fifth and playing first base.
Walker was dealing with a hip point and sat out Sunday's contest, but the issues was always expected to be a minor one. He's riding a six-game hitting streak in which he's gone 15-for-25 at the plate.
