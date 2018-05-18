The Diamondbacks optioned Walker to Triple-A Reno on Friday.

Walker was recalled from Reno on Tuesday with the placement of A.J. Pollock on the disabled list, but the return of Jake Lamb (shoulder) made it a short stay in the majors. The 27-year-old is 2-for-16 with 10 strikeouts with the Diamondbacks this season, but has not seen a legitimate opportunity, given he has made only one start.