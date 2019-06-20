Walker is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies.

Walker will head to the bench after four straight starts, during which he recorded six hits in 16 at-bats. Though Kevin Cron will man first base in the series finale, Walker appears to have re-established himself as the clear top option at the position while trimming his strikeout rate to a manageable 20.6 percent thus far in June, well down from his season-long rate (28 percent).