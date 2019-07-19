Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Scores lone run
Walker went 0-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 5-1 loss to Milwaukee.
Walker has lived up to his name the last two games, drawing five free passes and scoring four runs. He has a respectable 9.8 BB% for the season. The return of utility infielder Wilmer Flores from the injured list presents a juggling act for manager Torey Lovullo, but Walker should retain his role as the primary first baseman, even against right-handers, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Repubic. The manager envisions Jake Lamb slotting in at third base against righties while Eduardo Escobar slides to second base with Flores taking a seat.
