Walker was optioned to Triple-A Reno following Wednesday's game.

In a corresponding move, the Diamondbacks activated Steven Souza (pectoral) from the 10-day DL. During 15 appearances with Arizona this season, Walker only started one game and went 2-for-15 with one home run and two RBI while striking out nine times. He will return to the Triple-A level and receive everyday at-bats moving forward.