The Diamondbacks and Walker avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $10.9 million contract Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

It's a nice raise for the first baseman in what was his final year of arbitration eligibility. Walker struggled in the postseason for Arizona but had another terrific regular season, slugging 30-plus home runs for the second year in a row while reaching the 100-RBI mark for the first time.