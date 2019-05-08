Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Sitting in series finale
Walker is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.
Wilmer Flores will man first base in the series finale while Walker heads to the bench following a stretch of 14 consecutive starts. Though the 28-year-old has been a pleasant surprise for the Diamondbacks this season and maintains an excellent .943 OPS on the season, he's currently stuck in a bit of a home-run drought. He hasn't cleared the fence since April 23, though he as at least racked up eight doubles over that stretch.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Wraps up impressive road trip•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Goes deep•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Returns to lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Battling minor hip issue•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Heads to bench•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Pounds out four hits•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
You don't need to rush out to add Mike Fiers, but you might start getting worried about the...
-
MVP, bust for all 30 teams
Want a lay of the land as we near the quarter-way point in the season? Scott White goes team...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, top picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners/losers
Nick Senzel hit a pair of homers on Monday, and looks like he may be a star in the making.
-
Top 30 IL stashes; Ohtani's return
Your ability to stash Shohei Ohtani in an IL spot is quickly coming to an end, but as Scott...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the first week of May in the books, it's time to take a look back and see whose stock...