Walker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Dodgers.
The game unfolded as a pitching duel between Julio Urias and Zac Gallen, but Walker looked to have stolen some of the spotlight with his go-ahead solo homer off Craig Kimbrel in the ninth inning. However, Los Angeles came back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame to pull out the victory. Walker's homer was his fourth over his past eight games and pushed him to 36 long balls on the season, tied for sixth-most in the league.
