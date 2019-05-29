Walker went hitless in four at-bats in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Rockies.

Walker made a third straight start Tuesday after he'd been given a one-game break Saturday, but the breather did nothing to revive his slumbering bat. He hasn't produced a base hit over his last 21 at-bats and is down to .239. Manager Torey Lovullo may give Kevin Cron a bigger share of the playing time if Walker continues to slide.