Walker went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 6-5 loss to the Mets on Friday.

Walker didn't do much early, but his eighth inning shot off New York reliever Trevor May brought Arizona to within one run of the lead. The 31-year-old has put together a modest five game on base streak to bump his OPS from .583 to .648, though he'll need to start producing numbers like he did in 2019 and 2020 to truly make an impact.