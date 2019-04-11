Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Slumping after hot start
Walker struck out in all four of his plate appearances Wednesday in the Diamondbacks' 5-2 loss to the Rangers.
Walker slugged three home runs in the Diamondbacks' first five games to put himself on the fantasy radar, then saw his outlook improve after his platoon mate at first base, Jake Lamb (quadriceps), landed on the injured list. Unfortunately, Walker hasn't been able to take advantage since seizing an everyday role, managing only two hits in his last 22 at-bats while striking out 10 times. The contact woes are likely to remain an issue for Walker, so if he's unable to supply power on a consistent basis, the Diamondbacks could elect to give Wilmer Flores a spin at first base. Flores has acted as the Diamondbacks' primary second baseman but isn't a great defensive fit at the position.
