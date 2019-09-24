Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Smacks 27th homer
Walker went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in a 9-7 defeat for the Diamondbacks against the Cardinals on Monday.
It was the 27th homer of the year for Walker, who cranked a fourth-inning solo shot off Adam Wainwright. It's been a streaky season for the 28-year-old, but his overall numbers are solid, to the tune of a .261/.346/.471 slash line across 147 games.
