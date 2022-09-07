Walker went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Padres.
Walker's blast gave Arizona a 4-0 lead in the fifth inning. He continues to provide solid power with three homers and two doubles across his last 13 games, a span in which he's hitting .354 (17-for-48). The first baseman's surge has him up to a .237/.333/.485 slash line with 32 long balls, 79 RBI, 73 runs scored and 20 doubles through 133 games overall.
