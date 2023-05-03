Walker went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Tuesday's loss to Texas.
Walker led off the third with a solo shot to put the Diamondbacks up 4-1. But Arizona couldn't hold that lead, and Walker flew out to end the game with the tying run on base. The first baseman has 20 RBI in 28 games, as he hits in the top four of a productive Arizona lineup.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Hits fourth homer of year•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Enters as pinch hitter•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Out again Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Held out Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Dons ice wrap following HBP•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Homers, steals base in loss•