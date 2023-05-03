Walker went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Tuesday's loss to Texas.

Walker led off the third with a solo shot to put the Diamondbacks up 4-1. But Arizona couldn't hold that lead, and Walker flew out to end the game with the tying run on base. The first baseman has 20 RBI in 28 games, as he hits in the top four of a productive Arizona lineup.