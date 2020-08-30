Walker went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Giants.
Walker went deep in the fourth inning to get the Diamondbacks on the board, but that was the extent of their offense. The first baseman is slashing .309/.360/.512 with four homers, 21 RBI and 19 runs scored through 33 games this season.
