Walker went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run in a 5-2 loss to Oakland on Tuesday.

Walker and teammate Pavin Smith were the only Diamondbacks clicking Tuesday as the pair combined for four of the team's six times on base with Walker doing the heavy lifting. His second inning home run off Chris Bassitt opened the scoring and he later scored after a seventh inning single to account for both Arizona runs in the game. The hits broke a 3-for-20 stretch for Walker who looks to perform closer to his combined .815 OPS from 2019 and 2020 rather than a current .570 mark.