Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Smashes solo shot
Walker went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and walk entering as a pinch hitter in the sixth during a 6-4 loss to the Rockies on Thursday.
After hitting his homer, Walker stayed in the game to play first base. He received two more plate appearances, recording a strikeout and walk. Walker is riding a modest five-game hitting streak. He is batting .258 with 13 home runs, 29 RBI, 38 runs and four steals in 256 at-bats this season.
