Walker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Rockies.
Walker's fifth-inning blast was his 12th and snapped an 11-game stretch without going deep. The last two weeks have been a grind for the Diamondbacks' primary first basemen; Walker is 7-for-45 (.156) with a .491 OPS over the last 12 games.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Drives in three•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Clubs 10th homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Getting day off•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Stays hot Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Extends hitting streak with homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Homers twice, drives in five•