Walker went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Twins.

Walker entered Sunday on an 0-for-15 skid. He snapped that slump in his first at-bat with a 404-foot homer. He added a 413-foot blast in the fourth inning, and it was the first baseman who accounted for both runs on Twins starter Chris Archer's line. Through 66 contests, Walker has 18 homers, 35 RBI, 30 runs scored, 10 doubles and a triple with a .201/.297/.483 slash line.