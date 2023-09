Walker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Yankees.

Walker's ninth-inning home run was his 31st of the season and gave him a career-high 95 RBI. The slugging first baseman's bat has shown life after an eight-game stretch during which he went 1-for-29 with zero RBI. Walker is 6-for-21 (.286) with two doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last five contests.