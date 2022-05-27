Walker went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 14-1 loss to the Dodgers.
Walker was the lone source of offense for Diamondbacks, closing the gap to 10-1 with a sixth-inning blast. It was his sixth long ball in the last 11 games and 12th of the season. The power stroke is a welcome sight after the first baseman slumped to 10 home runs and a .138 ISO over 115 games in 2021.
