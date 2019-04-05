Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Starting job opens up
Walker should be in line for a regular role at first base as Jake Lamb has been sidelined six weeks with a Grade 2 left quad strain, Jack Magruder of The Sports Xchange reports.
Walker was already starting against lefties and will now presumably get the call against most righties as well. He's hitting .368 with three homers on the season so far this year.
