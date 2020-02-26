Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Starting Wednesday
Walker (upper body) will start at first base and bat fifth in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Athletics.
As anticipated, Walker will make his spring debut after he had been limited to begin camp due to general body soreness. With Opening Day still a month away, Walker has plenty of time to pick up the at-bats he needs to guarantee he avoids the injured list to begin the season.
