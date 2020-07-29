Walker started at first base and went 1-for-4 with two runs scored in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

This was Walker's first start in the field after dealing with a groin injury late in camp, which limited him to DH-duty only early in the season. His return to first base relegated Jake Lamb to designated hitter. Walker is 4-for-15 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored over four games.