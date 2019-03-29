Walker started at first base Thursday and went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI in a 12-5 loss to the Dodgers.

Walker got the start against Los Angeles left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu, but manager Torey Lovullo was quick to point out that the left-handed hitting Jake Lamb is the primary first baseman, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. "As I've been saying, this isn't going to be a straight platoon situation for that," Lovullo said. "But I feel like it's a way to get Christian a start. We face a lot of righties coming up in the next several days. Jake will obviously get those starts. Will it be a platoon situation? Not at all. Jake is going to get a number of starts against left-handed pitchers." Walker had a big spring, posting a 1.041 OPS with 11 RBI in 21 games, which may have factored into Lovullo's decision to give him the Opening Day start.