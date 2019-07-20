Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Swats 19th homer
Walker went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a pair of walks in Friday's 10-7 victory over the Brewers.
Walked launched a two-run homer on a line drive to center field off Jhoulys Chacin in the third inning to give the Diamondbacks a 5-3 lead. The 28-year-old has homered in five of 10 games this month as he continues to heat up in the second half. Overall this season, Walker has 19 home runs, 52 runs scored and 48 RBI while batting .259/.341/.503.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Scores lone run•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: On bench Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Homers in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Homers twice in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Goes yard in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Heads to bench•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal