Walker went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a pair of walks in Friday's 10-7 victory over the Brewers.

Walked launched a two-run homer on a line drive to center field off Jhoulys Chacin in the third inning to give the Diamondbacks a 5-3 lead. The 28-year-old has homered in five of 10 games this month as he continues to heat up in the second half. Overall this season, Walker has 19 home runs, 52 runs scored and 48 RBI while batting .259/.341/.503.