Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Swats 26th homer
Walker went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and another run scored in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Marlins.
Walker launched a solo homer in the fifth inning to extend Arizona's lead to 5-3. After recently enduring a 2-for-24 slump, Walker appears to be heating up once again. He's batting .259/.342/.466 on the season with 26 home runs and 78 runs scored.
