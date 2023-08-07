Walker went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Twins.
Walker hit a timely home run off Caleb Thielbar in the top of the ninth to put the Diamondbacks ahead 3-2. It was his first home run since July 26 and his first RBI since July 29. Walker has cooled off a bit as of late, going 7-for-31 over his last 10 games. The 32-year-old is still having an impactful season as he leads the team with 23 home runs and 69 RBI.
