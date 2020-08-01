Walker went 2-for-4 with a three-run double and a run scored during Friday's win over the Dodgers.

With Arizona trailing 3-2 in the eighth inning, Walker crushed a bases-clearing, go-ahead double off Blake Treinen to give the Diamondbacks the lead for good. The 29-year-old also singled in the fifth. Across seven games this season, Walker is 9-for-27 with four doubles.