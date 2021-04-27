Walker (oblique) participated in batting practice Tuesday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
The 30-year-old landed on the 10-day injured list April 12, and this is the first significant update in his recovery process. Walker is already eligible to be activated from the injured list, but it's unclear when he expected to be ready for a return to game action.
