Walker (elbow) believes his injury is nothing more than a contusion, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

On Saturday, Walker was plunked on the left forearm which led to swelling in his elbow. "It's better, a little bit better," Walker said. "It's still pretty stiff and sore. I think if it keeps progressing, I should be good to go tomorrow." He sat out Sunday's game and is hopeful that once the inflammation goes down, he'll be ready to play.