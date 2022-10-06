Walker went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Wednesday's 4-2 victory over the Brewers.

Walker opened the scoring in the fourth inning with an RBI single off lefty Aaron Ashby. The first baseman finished the season on a positive note, turning in a .367 average over 30 at-bats during his final seven games. The 31-year-old notched three multi-hit games with two doubles and a triple during that span.