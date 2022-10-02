Walker went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's win over San Francisco.

Walker gave Arizona a 4-2 lead with an RBI double off lefty reliever Jarlin Garcia in the seventh inning in addition to a triple off righty starter Jakob Junis. The first baseman has recorded one hit or more in 13 of his last 16 games, tallying 14 RBI; however, the 31-year-old's strikeout percentage has been up, coming in at 29 percent during that span.