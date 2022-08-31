Walker went 3-for-4 with a double, a hit-by-pitch and two runs scored in Tuesday's 12-3 win over the Phillies.

Walker is swinging a hot bat in August, going 34-for-100 (.340) through 27 contests. Eight of those games have been multi-hit efforts, and he's added seven home runs, seven doubles, 21 RBI and 23 runs scored. The strong month has lifted his season slash line to a serviceable .231/.330/.478 with 30 homers, 73 RBI, 68 runs scored and 19 doubles through 126 contests overall.