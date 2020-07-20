Walker (groin) worked out at Chase Field on Sunday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
While the rest of Diamondbacks traveled to Los Angeles for a two-game exhibition set against the Dodgers, Walker stayed back in order to rehab his strained right groin. Manager Torey Lovullo is hopeful that he'll be ready for opener Friday in San Diego.
