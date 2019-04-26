Walker went 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 5-0 win over Pittsburgh.

Walker finished up a 10-game road trip as stylishly as the Diamondbacks did. Arizona went 8-2 and swept the Pirates and Braves, while Walker batted .447 (17-for-38) with eight extra-base hits, including three home runs, and eight RBI. Off the radar when the year started, Walker ranks 10th with a 180 wRC+ through 24 games.