Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Walker sustained a right elbow contusion during Saturday's loss to the Orioles, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Walker was hit by a pitch on the elbow, and X-rays following the game indicated he may have dodged a more serious injury. "X-rays (were) negative, which is great," Walker said. "Just a ton of nerve pain." The injury was initially described as right hand discomfort because the pitch hit a nerve in the elbow and resulted in numbness in the hand and fingers. Walker is not expected to play Sunday, but he was encouraged by the initial results.