Carroll is batting fifth Thursday against the Dodgers.
There had been some hope that Carroll would quickly take over the leadoff role for the Diamondbacks, but that has primarily been occupied by Josh Rojas, Ketel Marte and Kyle Lewis in the early going. Rojas is up there again Thursday with right-hander Dustin May on the mound for Los Angeles.
