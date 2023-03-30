Carroll is hitting seventh for the Diamondbacks in Thursday's season opener against the Dodgers.
Carroll should be the primary option at leadoff in Arizona as the 2023 season rolls along, but Kyle Lewis is getting the nod there Thursday with the division-rival Dodgers starting left-hander Julio Urias. Jake McCarthy is batting ninth.
