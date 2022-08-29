The Diamondbacks selected Carroll's contract from Triple-A Reno on Monday.
Carroll is one of the top prospects in baseball and will be available to make his big-league debut Monday against the Phillies. The 22-year-old consistently impressed in the minors after being drafted out of high school in 2019, and he slashed .287/.408/.535 with seven homers, 25 runs, 22 RBI and 11 steals over 33 games at Reno after being promoted in mid-July, and he should see regular playing time in Arizona's outfield over the final month of the 2022 season.
