Carroll went 2-for-4 with a double, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Marlins.

Carroll delivered the final two runs off Miami ace Sandy Alcantara with a 414-foot shot to right-center. Prior to Carroll's blow, Pavin Smith and Christian Walker each had run-scoring hits, as Arizona's 3-4-5 hitters did much of the damage (6-for-12, four extra-base hits, four RBI, four runs). The home run was the fourth of the season for Carroll, who carries a four-game hit streak (7-for-16) into Monday's game at St. Louis.