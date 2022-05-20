Carroll went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI for Double-A Amarillo on Thursday.

Carroll hasn't slowed down since beginning the season with a seven-game hit streak. On Thursday, his fourth-inning RBI single extended a hitting streak to seven games and an on-base streak to 21. Two innings later, a three-run homer stretched a multi-hit streak to three contests. It was the 12th blast of the season for the highly regarded outfield prospect, who has 25 RBI, seven doubles, three triples and is slashing .331/.459/.717 over 159 plate appearances in his introductory season at the Double-A level.