Carroll went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-2 victory over Milwaukee.
Carroll hit the second of back-to-back home runs off righty reliever Trevor Gott to put the Diamondbacks ahead 4-2 in the ninth inning. The outfielder finished his rookie campaign on a down note, recording a .205 average over 39 at-bats during his final 12 games. Interestingly, the 22-year-old was drastically more productive on the road during 2022 with a 1.099 OPS over 62 plate appearances compared to a .540 OPS over 53 plate appearances in Arizona.
