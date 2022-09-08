Carroll went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Padres.

Carroll went back-to-back with Daulton Varsho in the top of the second inning, giving Arizona a short-lived 2-0 lead. This was the first homer of Carroll's career, coming in his eighth big-league game. He's added seven RBI, six runs scored and three doubles while playing regularly at the corner outfield positions and designated hitter. The Diamondbacks have balanced playing time for Carroll, Stone Garrett, Jake McCarthy, Alek Thomas and Daulton Varsho as their primary outfielders, and all should continue to see occasional off days to prevent any of them from sitting on the bench too long.