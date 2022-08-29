Carroll will start in right field and hit eighth in Monday's game against the Phillies.
Carroll was called up by the Diamondbacks on Monday afternoon, and he will jump right into the lineup and make his debut the same night. While Carroll will hit lower in the order to start, his .426 career OBP and his standing as perhaps the top prospect in all of baseball suggest he will not stay there for long.
